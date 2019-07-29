Grants awarded to programs benefiting northern New Hampshire

A charitable foundation has awarded nearly $1 million in grants to programs that help families in northern New Hampshire.

The Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation awarded 10 grants totaling just over $978,000. The grants go to a range of programs, including one that increases access to nutritious foods for families in Coos County, one that will expand community forests in Gorham and Milan, and one allowing a community college in Berlin to train students in industrial mechanics. Another grant will support education and extracurricular activities for students in northern Coos County and communities bordering Vermont.

Established in 2006, the Tillotson Fund is one of the largest permanent rural philanthropies in the country, distributing more than $3 million in grants annually.

