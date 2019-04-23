Grassfire burns 5 acres in Fairfield

A grassfire almost got away from firefighters in Fairfield Tuesday afternoon.

The snow is gone revealing tons of dry grass, the perfect fuel for a fire.

The fire in Fairfield consumed about 5 acres before firefighters knocked it down.

Fairfield Fire Chief Tim Corey says he hopes it serves as a warning that it is too dangerous to burn right now.

"We think maybe some kids might have lit it. We're not sure," Corey said. "Had to get extra help from St. Albans Town. Fire was getting out ahead of us. We had a hard time keeping up with it."

No one was hurt in that blaze.