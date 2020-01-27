Gray enters race for Vermont lieutenant governor

Another candidate has announced a run for Vermont lieutenant governor.

Molly Gray on Monday announces she is entering the race.

Gray is running as a Democrat.

She currently serves as an assistant attorney general for Vermont.

Gray admits she doesn't know a lot of politics but says she knows a lot about hard work. She believes she's the right person for the job because she's a native Vermonter, lawyer and personally understands the needs of the state's rural communities.

"I grew up on a farm in Vermont. I know the beauty of our land and the power of our land to provide for our people. And so I think we have to have a serious conversation about how do we take care of the land and take care of the environment and that obviously includes a climate change plan," Gray said.

Gray joins a crowded pool of candidates running for lieutenant governor. Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe, former gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and Chittenden County Sen. Debbie Ingram are all running for the Democratic nomination.

There are two Republicans running for the post, too, Dana Colson and Meg Hansen.