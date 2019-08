It's Senior Day at the Champlain Valley Fair, and a growing number of Vermonters are eligible.

Vermont is one of the oldest states in the nation. According to Census data from 2017, northern New England has the highest median age in the country. Maine is the oldest at 44.6 years. New Hampshire is second at 43.2. And Vermont is third at 42.6 years old.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Michael Moser of the Vermont State Data Center about the graying of the Green Mountains.