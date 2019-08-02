Great Vermont Corn Maze able to open early even with cold, wet spring

Even with a cold and wet spring stunting many of the crops in our region, the Great Vermont Corn Maze was able to open a week earlier this year.

Officials at the so-called largest maze in New England count themselves lucky. They say they have seen a lot shorter corn fields nearby.

But we're told their corn is averaging head high and taller.

This year the theme of the maze is high flying pigs which is based off the family's first children's book.

Officials suggest coming now when the corn is strong instead of waiting until fall.