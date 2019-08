Starting January 1st, 2020, more than 73,000 Vermonters will see a double-digit price hike in their health insurance.

Green Mountain Care Board approved the increase.

It approved a 12.4% price hike for Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont, and MVP Health Care will get a 10.1% hike.

Those increases are a little less than the insurers requested.

Vermont Health Connect heard from nearly 600 Vermonters about the rate hikes before making the decision.