Green Mountain Care Board holding health insurance hearings

Health insurance rates could go up next year through Vermont Health Connect, and the Green Mountain Care Board is giving Vermonters a chance to weigh in.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont is requesting a rate increase of about 16 percent over this year's rate, and MVP Health Care is requesting about 9 percent.

The GMCB encourages Vermonters to submit comments.

You can do that online, by mail, or by phone.

You can also do it in person on Monday, July 22nd and Tuesday, July 23rd in Room 11 of the Vermont State House beginning at 8:00 AM.

People with MVP Health Care can meet on Monday the 22nd, while Vermonters with BlueCross-BlueShield can meet the following day.

Comments can also be made from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM in the Memorial Room.