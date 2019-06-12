Green Mountain Club goes digital with Long Trail maps

Long Trail maps are going digital and can be offered through a free app called Avenza Maps.

After downloading the app, maps can be bought on the Green Mountain Club's website.

The maps offer up-to-date information about shelter and trail locations, mileages, and suggested day hikes. The proceeds benefit the work of the Green Mountain Club which works to protect Vermont's hiking trails.

With the app, you don't need a network connection to use in the backcountry. And the GPS can pinpoint your location on the map as you go.