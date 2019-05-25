Green Mountain Club welcomes arrival of hiking season

Hikers looking to get out on trails across Vermont on Memorial Day Weekend, the traditional opening of the season, can expect to find some debris on the trails because the late spring has kept work crews from getting their work done.

The Green Mountain Club is also suggesting that hikers stay below 3,500-feet for another week or so until the last of the snow has had time to melt.

Club Field Programs Director Keegan Tierney says volunteers have been working diligently to clear the trails, but they are still working in some areas.

The club manages the Long Trail, which runs the length of the state, the Appalachian Trail in Vermont and other trails.

It estimates 200,000 people will use the trails this year.

