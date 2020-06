A date has been set to auction off the former Green Mountain College campus in Poultney.

Maltz Auctions, out of New York, says the campus will be auctioned off August 20th.

The company has had a "healthy interest" of buyers and only those who qualify for the auction will be allowed to attend.

At this time Maltx Auctions has not said how much the starting bid for the 155-acre campus will be.

The school closed this past spring, citing declining enrollment.