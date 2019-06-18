Green Mountain College campus up for sale

The former campus of Green Mountain College in Poultney is officially up for sale.

The 155-acre campus is being sold by Colliers International Capital Markets team out of Boston.

The campus comes with 23 buildings including dorms, classroom, lectures halls and more.

The school closed this past spring, citing declining enrollment.

The former campus of Southern Vermont College in Bennington went up for sale this past spring after the college closed in May due to enrollment and financial troubles.