Green Mountain College to close in spring

Students and faculty at a local college were told Wednesday afternoon that their school will close in the spring.

Green Mountain College in Poultney will close after May graduation. Declining enrollment is the main factor in the decision.

The college says enrollment dropped by 347 students over the last several years from 775 to 428.

Green Mountain President Robert Allen says the decision to close was finalized after months of evaluation.

This came as a shock to the students, faculty, and staff.

"I knew our school was doing poorly financially, but I had no idea that it was going to shut down," said Meg Scognamiglio, Class of 2021. "The college that they know and love is not going to be around anymore and especially for those incoming freshman who just got used to the college lifestyle and just found their people, they're going to have to do it all again. All of us are and it's overwhelming."

WCAX reached out to Green Mountain College for a comment, but haven't heard back.

Prescott College in Prescott, Arizona will hire some Green Mountain faculty, house all of the school's records and create a school, or institute that carries on the Green Mountain name.

Castleton University says it will match tuition, waive application fees and host information sessions to allow Green Mountain students to finish their degrees.