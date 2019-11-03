Green Mountain Mashers celebrate 30 years

The Vermont Pub and Brewery in Burlington recently celebrated it's 2,000th beer. The late Greg Noonan founded the pub and brewery in 1988. Noonan also helped start a home brewers club, the Green Mountain Mashers in 1989. Thirty years later, the Mashers are stronger than ever, meeting three times a year for a home brew at Andy Ferko's heated garage. He's been hosting the home brews since 2011.

"You'd be amazed if you go to anybody's house, everybody has a different way they do things, because of the equipment they've got and you kind of cobble together things," Ferko said.

Ferko's first home brew was in New York in 1977. At the time, there wasn't much access to ingredients or equipment, so he stopped brewing. That changed when he moved to Vermont years later, eventually joining in the Green Mountain Mashers.

"You get a lot of comradery, learning things from each other," Ferko said.

On this particular brew, the Green Mountain Mashers are producing a barrel and a half of a Belgian single.

"We're doing goldings for this, which is just a traditional English Hop," Andrew Becker of the Green Mountain Mashers said. "It's kind of spicy and Earthy."

"We pick a style, we have one person run the brew each time and we all get to participate and give a little bit to the process and give our own little tweaks and expertise as we go," Green Mountain Mashers member, Chris Kesler said.

Kessler is hoping to branch out and create his own brewery, like Goodwater, Queen City and Four Quarters. All of those business were started by former members of the Green Mountain Mashers.

"The Vermont home brew community really is the essence of Vermont brewing," Kessler said.

"We've probably done about twenty brews over the years easy and we keep learning more and more, buy new stuff that we need to make it go easier on us," Ferko.

"One of the highlights of coming to Andy's garage is to check out his bottle capper collection. He has nearly 200 of them and has been collecting them for more than a decade.

"I like the homemade ones," Ferko said. "I like some of the hand versions too."

Handmade and homemade are the themes at these home brews.

"It really expanded my ability, my knowledge and my creativity, just feeding off the energy off the other home brewers," Kessler said.

If Vermont is the craft beer capital of the U.S., The Green Mountain Mashers is the hops-roots organization that made it all happen.