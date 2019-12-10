Green Mountain National Forest ready for snowmobile season

The U.S. Forest Service says the Green Mountain National Forest is going to be ready for the opening of the 2019-2020 snowmobile season.

Weather permitting, the trails in the national forest will be opening on Monday, Dec. 16, and running through April 15.

Due to heavy snow last month, forest service employees and snowmobile clubs have been working to clear trees and other debris from the trails.

There are more than 470 miles of snowmobile trails in the national forest that are part of the statewide snowmobile network.

