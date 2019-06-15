Green Mountain Power: More drivers crashing into utility poles

Green Mountain Power says more drivers are crashing into utility poles.

In 2009, GMP responded to 186 reports of pole crashes. That's an increase for a few years, and then it evens out and drops in 2014.

The reports average 358 per year since, but this year is on track to be the worst for pole crashes in recent memory.

Since January of 2019, GMP responded to 132 crashes into utility poles this year.

That number doesn't include this crash Thursday night in Shelburne.

Officials say more than half of these crashes cause power outages that affect hundreds.

We're told GMP responded to an average of one crash per day this year in its service area, which covers 75 percent of Vermont.

"Forefront on Green Mountain Power's mind is always the safety of our crews, safety of our employees and safety of the public in general," Ken Couture, from GMP, said. "We want to raise awareness on what we're seeing as a very dangerous trend, to hope to reverse what we're seeing."

GMP is also warning about digging into lines and cutting trees onto lines.

Reports of dangerous digging problems are also rising with a five-fold increase in the last five years.

Officials say this happened 52 times in 2018. In 2019, it has already been 27 times.

Customers have dropped trees onto lines 26 times this year.

"Ideally what a homeowner will do before proceeding with work is, think through what they're trying to accomplish," Couture said. "Pay attention to what's going on around them and just be safe. If something doesn't feel quite right, call a qualified contractor, call Green Mountain Power, we can come out and provide assistance on how to go about doing the work properly."

Officials say to always call Dig Safe at 811 to make sure you won't hit anything and that digging is legal in your area.

Crews can help you find the best place to work without damaging underground lines.