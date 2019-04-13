Green Mountain Power announces new effort toward gaining more green energy

Vermont's largest utility company putting their best foot forward for sustainability. Green Mountain Power serves more than 75% of the state. On Saturday, they hosted an Earth Day Fair in South Burlington. The utility company announced it's newest effort to bring energy to Vermonters in a more sustainable way.

"Right here, right now, today. Green Mountain Power is committing to a vision," Said CEO Mary Powell.

That vision includes going 100% carbon free by 2025 and using 100% renewable energy by 2030.

"We feel that it is is imperative upon us to move that way. We feel it's possible to do it in a cost effective way for Vermonters where we continue to bring collaboration and innovation," said Powell.

Right now, GMP is already 90% carbon free and uses 60% renewable energy. Powell says this new commitment is to fight climate change.

"The reality is, all of the science is really clear we need to radically transform," said Powell.

GMP says it hasn't determined exactly how they will reach their target, but over time the plan is to increase their supply of renewable energy in a way that won't put the burden on customers.

"Our laser focus is always on cost effective. Always on innovating and using resources and partnering that is cost effective for Vermonters," said Powell.

A step in a sustainable direction. Something that Vermonters, like to see.

"Anything that we can do to minimize our collective footprint is a step in the right direction," said Natalie Morgan of Burlington.

"I think it's important and everyone should be moving in that direction, so it's awesome to see concrete steps happening," said Bunnie Brooks of South Hero.