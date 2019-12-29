Green Mountain Power calls for back-up to assist with winter storm

A winter storm will impact the region starting on Sunday, and its expected to last until Tuesday.

Power outages are expected to fall over the region during the storm, which has Green Mountain Power calling for all hands on deck, and the some. Multiple crews from Canada arrived Sunday to prepare.

"We're just planning ahead so that we're in the right place at the right time in order to respond quickly and safely for customers," Kristin Kelly of Green Mountain Power says. "We're pre-positioning folks around the state so that they can move quickly once we do see outages, we've been alerting customers since last week about this potential for outages."

The National Weather Service also warned drivers to be cautious if they choose to commute during the weather advisory.

"For people who just have to commute from point A to point B, I'd give it some consideration," said Scott Whittier of the National Weather Service. "Those areas that are largely freezing rain, I would definitely think twice about commuting; if you make that choice, just make sure you are taking extra time to reach your destination, as well as taking extra time to make stops, turns, and you are prepared for inclement weather."

