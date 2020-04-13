Green Mountain Power crews on standby for storm that could bring outages

We have some severe weather on the way to our region Monday and that has Green Mountain Power crews prepping for possible outages.

Field crews are on standby should high winds and heavy downpours bring down power lines and trees.

We're told GMP crews are practicing social distancing by working from home when possible, traveling to sites in separate cars and staying away from customers.

Because there are limitations on where you can go during the pandemic, you're being encourages to charge all your devices in case the power goes out.