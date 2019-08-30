Green Mountain Power rates going up

Green Mountain Power customers will pay more for electricity starting in October.

The Public Utilities Commission has approved a rate hike for the state's largest utility of about 2.7 percent.

Customers have also been benefiting from a 1 percent discount due to federal tax law changes and that is ending.

Plus, there are additional temporary surcharges being added, one for clearing trees damaged by the emerald ash borer and another for storm cleanup costs.

The total impact depends on how much electricity you use but for the average residential customer, it will be about $4 a month.