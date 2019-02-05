Green Mountain Transit to hold meeting Tuesday on proposed cutbacks

Green Mountain Transit officials will be holding a meeting in Montpelier Tuesday night to address possible cuts in service due to financial hardships.

The state's only regional transit authority says it has run out of cash reserves and might be forced to suspend routes or raise rates. Some of those cuts are expected to impact the Route 2 Commuter and Barre Link Express service. Officials say part of the problem is a decline in ridership.

Tuesday's GMT board meeting is at 4 p.m. on the 5th floor National Life Davis Building in Montpelier.