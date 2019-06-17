Green Mountain cycling scene checkup

While Vermont doesn't rank high in numbers when it comes to those who commute to work by bicycle, there is plenty of action when it comes to recreational users.

The League of American Bicyclists last fall released a report that indicated a decline in the the number of people who commute to work by bicycle. The numbers favor more urban areas, but when ranking the whole country, Vermont is tied for 12th, with less than one-percent of commuters biking. Only four states and Washington D.C. have more than one-percent of commuters using bikes.

Meanwhile, Vermont continues to rank high by several rider publications as a top spot for recreational riders with hot spots including the Kingdom Trails in Burke. And one Vermont shop is being recognized on an international level.

Galen Ettlin spoke Darren Ohl of the Vermont Bicycle Shop abut the state of biking around the region.