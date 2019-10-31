Green Mountain Power crews getting ready to respond to potential power outages

Happy Halloween!

Unfortunately, Gary says the weather will be one of the scariest things about Thursday.

Green Mountain Power crews are standing by, ready to respond to potential power outages.

Once the storm starts going, crews say they're worried about the combination of strong winds and heavy rain.

When the ground is wet, trees are more likely to fall and bring down power lines along with them.

Crews say families need to be aware if they're out trick-or-treating in the storm, stay away from downed lines or trees.