Green Up Day finally happening this Saturday

Green Up Day is finally happening. On Saturday, volunteers will give Mother Earth a spring cleaning.

Usually, it's the first Saturday in May, but because of the stay-at-home order, it had to be moved. This year is the 50th anniversary of Green Up Vermont.

Remember to stay safe in the sun, even if it's cloudy.

Be careful near the roadways, know what to do with needles, and check for ticks.

This year there's also the additional social distancing guidance and limit on the number of people who can gather in groups.