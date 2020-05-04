Green Up Day postponed to May 30

Green Up Day is still a go this year, we now know it will be postponed to May 30.

Usually it's the first Saturday in May, but because of the stay at home order, it had to be moved.

Officials say as of now it'll take place at the end of the month, but they will still look for final guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and Governor Scott to make the final decision.

Green Up Day is a special day in Vermont when thousands of volunteers get involved in a community wide spring clean up of roadside litter.

