Green-Up Day tradition continues

"There's no shortage of things volunteers can do on a day like today," said Bob Kiss.

Grab your bag and get to green-ing. Thousands of Vermonters took to the streets on Saturday for the 49th annual Green-Up Day.

Hundreds of people participated throughout Burlington and Winooski, including at the Salmon Hole Park where WCAX News caught up with former Burlington Mayor Bob Kiss. He says he and his friends stayed out for three hours cleaning along Riverside Avenue.

"We started at Old Spokes Home. That's where we picked up our bags. We started left with six and we picked up a couple bags on the way. We pretty much filled those up." said Kiss.

Kiss says he picked up a variety of trash.

"The most difficult by far are cigarette butts. All kinds of wrappers, coffee containers, some glass bottles and some plastic bottles," said Kiss.

Along with removing litter from the streets, residents also focused on getting rid of paper, electronics, cords and wires.

"It's important not to have e-waste in our lakes, in our ponds, in our streams, in our rivers, in the city on the road, in nature because those lithium batteries like in phones and in computers, they don't break down and they can be really harmful," said Olivia Miller.

Miller and Sarah Franco are Americorps Members from Winooski.

"It was just incredible to have over 100 people down here actively engaging and talking wit each other about how we can be more eco-friendly," Miller said.

Volunteers say Green-Up Day gives Vermonters the chance to give back to their communities and learn more about taking care of the earth.