Greensboro residents gather for surprise 100th birthday parade

At precisely 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a car caravan of well-wishers lined up outside the Greensboro Fire Department.

"This is something we've been looking forward to for weeks," Rosann Hickey-Cook said.

It will be a surprise party for a woman in town who's turning 100. Hickey-Cook helped organize the gathering for her friend.

"I can't think of any better to celebrate than Marion Babbie," Hickey-Cook said.

Babbie had an inkling there would be a party for her, but she wasn't expecting this-- a parade in her honor.

"Everybody in town is here!" Babbie said.

Right through the village of Greensboro.

"Lord, they're holding up traffic!" Babbie said. "Nancy, I should be down there! I know, but show that man with the camera that I can walk!"

A birthday wish about to be granted.

"Well, I got to go down and shake hands," she said.

But in the age of a pandemic, the pressing of the flesh is a no-no.

Babbie waved to the cheering crowd.

The celebration, of course, was for Babbie, but with this pandemic, it was also for everyone to get a little bit of cheer in their life.

"They needed something like that," Babbie said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Do you need this parade as much as her?

Patti Foster/Marion Babbie's friend: Yeah, I think so. I think it boosts us, we've been isolating.

"She moves all of our hearts and she keeps going, keeping going at this bad time and she's an example to us really," Hickey-Cook said.

Babbie grew up in Stowe but has lived all over the country. Widowed twice, she came back to Vermont 18 years ago.

"Vermont's home," she said. "Wherever I go, Vermont is home."

A birthday for Marion Babbie and a celebration for all.

"Thank you all for coming!" Babbie said.