Grocery stores changing hours in response to coronavirus

(CNN) - Some grocery store chains are changing their operating hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Publix says as of Saturday, its stores will close two hours earlier at 8 p.m.

The chain says this will give employees more time to clean stores, restock shelves, and keep their workers healthier.

Shoppers at 1,200 Publix stores across Florida and Southern states will have purchase limits on some key items, and the chain is suspending in-store food demonstrations until further notice.

The Giant company, with nearly 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic, is experiencing shortages on some household staples.

Its stores will also alter operations for similar reasons with 24-hour locations closing at midnight for six hours.

And the Southeast chain Harris Teeter will close stores earlier beginning Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.