Groton man charged with sexual assault arrested in North Carolina

A Groton man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested in North Carolina.

Vermont State Police say their investigation revealed 51-year-old Donald Tobin sexually assaulted a person under the age of 16 with whom he had a parental role in 2018. He's also accused of committing lewd and lascivious conduct on the same child. The incidents allegedly took place in the town of Barnet.

Police tracked down Tobin in Havelock, N.C. on Friday, where he was taken into custody. He is being held there until he can be extradited back to Vermont.