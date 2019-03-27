Group from NH business plans to claim $1M Powerball prize

They didn't win the big jackpot, but a group of winners from a New Hampshire business plans to claim a $1 million Powerball prize.

The New Hampshire Lottery says a winning ticket was sold at a Cumberland Farms on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua for the drawing on Saturday, March 23.

The lottery says the ticket will be claimed Wednesday morning at its headquarters in Concord.

The current Powerball jackpot has hit $750 million.

