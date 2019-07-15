Group looks to open second food shelf in South Burlington

A group of volunteers in South Burlington are looking to address the food insecurity problem for the city by opening a food shelf.

It's just an empty building now, but they are hoping to turn the 1600 square feet of space into a fully functioning food shelf.

They tell us that right now there is only one food pantry in South Burlington and that's not enough.

They say there are 572 students on free of reduced lunch, that's one way to measure food insecurity.

"We want this place to be functional but we also want it to be dignified. We don't want somebody to walk into the place that's sub-par just because they are food insecure and feel like that's where they need to go to get some food," said Patrick Leduc, the president of the Faith Influence Corporation.

They're hoping the location off Dorset Street will help give more people access to food who needs it.

Their goal is to be moved in by September.