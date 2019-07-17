Group paddles down Winooski river in 3rd annual event

The full moon guided bothers to Lake Champlain from the Winooski River Tuesday night during the 3rd annual Full Moon Ride.

The ride is known as the River of Light, and it was hosted by Friends of the Winooski River. About 50 people showed up to the Heineberg Bridge to gear up for the ride. They also embellished their boats, kayaks, and paddleboards in lights. According to event organizer Jeanne Keller, people were also encouraged to light up their bodies or wear headlights or solar lamps.

After gearing up, the group began the two-mile journey to Lake Champlain. Keller said the main purpose of the event is to bring people together to admire Vermont’s natural beauty.

“We wind around through a lot of lands protected by the Winooski Valley Park District,” Keller said. “It’s like you’re not even in the city. You’re not in a city. You get away from the bridge here. You’re out in the woods. You’re out in the water.”

The Full Moon Ride offered something new this year. People who don’t own their own equipment could rent a paddleboard for $25. Keller said they partnered with PaddleSurf Champlain to offer the rentals after hearing people saying they wanted to participate in the ride but didn’t have the right gear.

WCAX News spoke with several participants. Some of them were experiencing the Full Moon Ride for the first time.

“I rarely do this. I’ve got friends who do it but I’m in Vermont so I’m going to do this,” said Mark Kuprych. “I know what I’m doing. I really like it. I just never get around to it.”

Mark Schwabe said he has plenty of experience kayaking long distances but had never done so with a large group. He said it’s usually just him and his girlfriend.

This year’s ride was more memorable as it fell on the 50th anniversary of the launch of the first Moon Landing in 1969. Event organizers said they didn’t intentionally schedule the Full Moon Ride on the Apollo 11 anniversary, but they said it was a special coincidence.