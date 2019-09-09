Group planning to covert old Bellows Falls garage into apartments

A Vermont housing group is hoping to turn a run-down garage into a new apartment complex in the village of Bellows Falls.

The executive director of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust told the Rockingham Select Board the trust has an option to buy the old concrete structure.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the building, originally constructed in 1920, has been a parking garage, a car dealership, a mechanic's shop, a dry cleaner and even home to a commune.

Executive Director Elizabeth Bridgewater says the trust hired an architectural firm for preliminary plans for converting the largely vacant structure into a mix of varied-size apartments. She says expects to get the required local permits this fall and begin construction in about a year.

