Group plans commissioning ceremony for USS Vermont

Officials are preparing to celebrate the commissioning of the Navy's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine.

The Times Argus reports a group of 27 people from across Vermont is planning a series of events for the commissioning of the USS Vermont.

Events include a barbecue dinner for the crew, a reception for sponsors and shipbuilders and a post-commissioning reception.

Commissioning committee chairwoman Debra Martin says they are planning to have all donated products from Vermont businesses at the post-commissioning reception.

She says the group has a $250,000 fundraising goal to pay for all expenses associated with the events.

The $2.7 billion vessel will be the third Navy vessel to be named after Vermont.

Its commissioning ceremony is scheduled to take place in late spring or early summer next year.

