Group protests educator pay cuts at UVM

A group of faculty, staff, students and parents are continuing the fight against budget cuts at the University of Vermont.

Speakers addressed the media and community members in a press conference on Wednesday to share their message.

We reported in May that the group, calling itself "UVM Against The Cuts," organized a protest to oppose pay cuts to some lecturers. The cuts, which reduce 72 nontenured educators' pay by 25%, come as the school tries to find its way out of a multimillion-dollar hole caused by the pandemic. The educators are also having their teaching load cut by 25%.

But critics say more cuts need to come from the administration.

"So far, the administration has lined up on the wrong side of history. Their approach defends the powerful, hoards the wealth, excludes faculty, staff and students from decision-making, and fails to protect the vulnerable," said Helen Scott, a UVM English professor.

The faculty and staff group says cuts to the budget are impacting education, child care and safety on campus.

UVM did not respond to our request for comment. The school has said they have made proportional cuts to higher earners on campus, including senior administrators agreeing to forgo a month of salary.