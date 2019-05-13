Group protests use of force by Burlington police

A group of citizens in Burlington spoke out Monday evening against the city police.

Their demonstration comes just a few weeks after two body camera videos from two separate incidents in the fall were released. Now, the Burlington Police Department faces two lawsuits claiming excessive force.

One lawsuit claims Ofc. Joseph Corrow knocked a man to the ground and left him unconscious. The other says a man hit his head against a wall after being shoved by Sgt. Jason Bellavance.

Protesters gathered in front of City Hall Monday evening. Several people spoke out about their personal experiences with the police. They also shared poems and other pieces of literature and history.

Just last week, Burlington police hosted their annual community barbecue. Our Erin Brown asked Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo for his response to any resident who may have lost trust in officers after seeing those two body camera videos. He said the footage "raised some difficult questions" and police are willing to make any changes necessary. He also said he is willing to work with the City Council to review the department's use of force policy.

Some protesters Monday said that's not enough.

"We can't continue to just treat the symptoms of police brutality. It has to be more," one protester said. "It's more than just someone who's angry in the moment. That's not what it is. The justifications for police brutality will not accept it and I know none of you will accept it."

The City Council has its monthly meeting on Monday evening. There was no word yet when this story was published on whether they planned to discuss the police department's use of force policy. But at the last meeting, councilors and Chief del Pozo said they were willing to review it.

Our Erin Brown will have more from the protest and the council meeting tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.