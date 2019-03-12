Group says they will sue over Burlington Telecom sale

The Burlington City Council is giving the final stamp of approval to Mayor Miro Weinberger, so he can close the sale of Burlington Telecom to Schurz Communications.

City council voted 11 to one, giving the mayor the go ahead.

City Councilor Max Tracy has been the only member to vote no.

Tracy says he was against the purchase agreement in the first place.

A group of six Burlingtonians say they're still moving forward with a lawsuit. It would force Burlington Telecom to pay $17-million back to taxpayers.

The group says it is making a couple of tweaks to legal documents.