Group seeks feedback from women who own Vt. forestland

There is a call to action for women who own Vermont forestland.

Vermont's branch of the national group Women Owning Woodlands or WOW has a survey.

The goal is to get answers that will help more women get access to forest programs, assistance and land ownership.

Groups including Vermont Fish and Wildlife, WOW and the UVM Extension say the survey takes less than 15 minutes. Click here for the survey.

You're also encouraged to attend an all-day summit in June to learn about network opportunities. Click here for more information.

According to a survey, women are the primary owners of 20% of Vermont's available woodlands.