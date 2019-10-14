Group seeks to promote Vermont's White Rocks recreation area

A group of outdoor lovers is working to raise the profile of the White Rocks National Recreation Area in the Green Mountain National Forest of Vermont and they're looking for some help.

The Rutland Herald reports Nate Rand, of Wallingford, says he and a friend have talked about forming the White Rocks Outdoor Collaborative and they've been using social media group to gather potential members and coordinate their efforts.

Rand says about 100 people have joined a Facebook page, but the idea is still in the formative phase.

Rand says many people are familiar with the White Rocks hiking trails, but comparatively few are aware that the White Rocks National Recreation Area offers opportunities to hike, snowshoe and cross-country ski.

