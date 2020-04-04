Group serenades Burlington Health and Rehab residents

People are showing their love and support for the residents at Burlington Health and Rehab.

On Friday night, a truck filled with about a dozen people rolled up to the facility and they began serenading from outside.

They sang several songs, including 'You are my Sunshine.'

It was caught on camera by Burlington Representative Brian Cina.

When they finished their final song, a resident yelled from his window, thanking them. The crowd yelled back, "we love you!"

People have been dropping off signs of hope and encouragement. Some have organized small parades of cars, honking to the residents there too.

