Group tackling use issues in Adirondacks seeks public input

A committee formed to advise New York on how to deal with more visitors to the Adirondack High Peaks is seeking public input. The High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group was created in November to help the state Department of Environmental Conservation with management issues. Concerns have been raised recently about more hikers on High Peaks trails and more cars lining the mains roads through the region. The group is supposed to make its recommendations by June.

