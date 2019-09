A group will be gathering outside of Senator Patrick Leahy's office, but this time it's not about the F-35's coming to Burlington, instead they will be calling for more election security.

According to the group rallying, the U.S. House passed a law that gave $600 million to upgrade voting systems across the country, but the Senate did not.

Group members say they are asking for the Senate to act.

They'll be meeting Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.