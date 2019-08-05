Group to protest the way Catholic Church has handled allegations of abuse

A group in Burlington will be protesting Monday over the way they say a Vermont Bishop has handled allegations of abuse in the Catholic Church.

The group SNAP claims that Vermont Bishop Christopher Coyne pledged to post the names of the accused priests, but say he "continues to be secretive".

Monday, organizers say clergy sex abuse victims and their supporters will disclose names of eight accused Catholic clerics and will push for action by Bishop Coyne.

They will be on the sidewalk outside the Burlington Diocese headquarters starting around 2:15 p.m.