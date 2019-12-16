Group wants del Pozo removed from Howard Center board

The Peace and Justice Center plans to hold a demonstration at City Hall on Monday night calling for Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo to be removed from the Howard Center Board of Trustees.

According to the center, Charles Winkleman, the man del Pozo argued with on Twitter using his fake account, is an employee of the Howard Center.

The organization is also calling for an investigation into the mayor and civilian oversight into how the police interact with the community.

The demonstration is set for 6 p.m.