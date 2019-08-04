Groups hold demonstration against the F-35s

More than 100 people showed up to protest what they call nuclear proliferation in Burlington. Some of them showed up with signs that say "no nuclear bombers in Vermont."

Protesters said they're worried the presence of F-35 jets will Make Burlington a primary target for nuclear war. Others said it would cost Burlington too much money to sound proof the homes near the airport to mitigate the noise of these jets flying over peoples houses - and they say that money can be better spent on our infrastructure - schools - and health care. I asked a few people where they think these jets should go if they're opposed to them being in Burlington. They said they don't think they should be allowed anywhere in the country.

"We shouldn't even be spending money on them. They're expensive. They have all kinds of failures. A helmet, I read cost $400,000 for a pilots helmet. It's a military industrial complex waste of money. So no they should be anywhere. we shouldn't be funding them," said anti F-35 activist Stan Hills.

We also asked the Vermont Air National Guard -- about the protesters ongoing concerns about safety and noise. And here's what one of the pilots told us.

"I think once the airplane gets here a lot of those anxieties will be dispelled will be relieved. My neighbors ask me about it all the time is it going to be that much louder. And I've got to tell you the way we will operate it I don't think people will see a noticeable difference," said Lt. Col. Nate Graber, of the Vt. Air National Guard.

Graber says he felt safe when he was flying them.

The protest wrapped up around 7pm - full story tonight at 11.