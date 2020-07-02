Groups worry new law will land more New Yorkers behind bars

A new state law in New York allows judges to set bail for more criminal charges than originally allowed under a sweeping 2019 reform that largely did away with cash bail for many people awaiting trial.

Several criminal justice reform groups and state lawmakers raised concern at a Thursday virtual news conference that the amended law, which goes into effect in July, will land more people behind bars amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Democratic-led Legislature passed a landmark state law that ruled out money bail and pretrial detention for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges.

In April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic legislative leaders agreed to amend the law to allow judges to set bail for more crimes, including misdemeanor bail jumping.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)