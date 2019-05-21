Imagine the convenience of dropping your kids off at day care -- right at work. Pepsi's headquarters in New York is among a growing number of companies offering on site child care.

Working mother Jessica McKenzie doesn't have to choose between spending hours behind her desk and making time for her three year-old daughter Haley. That's because there's a daycare center just feet from her office at Pepsico's headquarters in Purchase, New York.

Reporter Laura Podesta: How often do you see her during the work day?

Jessica McKenzie: When she first started -- I'll be quite honest -- I came down here frequently, probably four or five times a day, peering through the glass.

Haley is one of 70 kids ranging in age from six months to five years-old who do yoga, play with blocks, and paint masterpieces at "Pepstart." The program isn't free, but because Pepsi takes care of overheard costs like rent, heat and electricity, it's less expensive than a stand-alone day care.

Matt Delgiudice checks on his daughter, Penelope Jane, between meetings. "I think it's a big retention hook for a lot of folks. Most companies don't have something like this," he said.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says it's a benefit more companies are considering to attract and hold onto employees in a tight labor market. "All of these are meant to bring more qualified people into an organization," she said.

Bright Horizons, the company that runs Pepstart, has opened hundreds of similar programs for other businesses in states across the country. "Companies like Home Depot. Companies like Mercedes, Starbucks," said Bright Horizons' Maribeth Bearfield.

For Jessica, this is bigger than just getting to see Haley as much as she wants. She can be an example of a working mom.