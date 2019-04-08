Growth of Rutland park trails prompts call for volunteers

The head of the organization that manages 16 miles of recreation trails in the Rutland, Vermont, area says the organization will need more volunteers to keep the system going.

Pine Hill Partnership Executive Director Bryan Sell tells the Rutland Herald that usage of the trails is continuing to grow.

The partnership offers 16 miles of single-track trail spread over 325 acres of land. It's open to mountain biking, trail running, hiking, snowshoeing and other non-motorized activities.

Pine Hill Park is expected to soon be connected to several other regional trail networks.

Trail construction and maintenance is done by volunteers.

The organization is just finishing its first winter of grooming the trails and Sell says they need to raise about $1,500 to pay the cost of the grooming machine.

