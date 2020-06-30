Guard deployment on schedule despite coronavirus

COVID-19 has not delayed the Vermont National Guard's planned deployment next year.

File photo

Vermont Guard members are set to deploy in the first half of the year in multiple deployments. Just under 1,000 Vermont servicemembers will head overseas.

They're waiting for clearance to release more information about where they're heading and their mission and can't say much at this time.

We do know they and Guard members from four other states will likely deploy to several locations under the European, Central and Africa Commands.

The Vermont Guard tells us they're on track to be ready despite the virus.

"When COVID first hit we weren't sure how it would impact our ability to train up for deployments. Department of Defense has given us really good guidance and local authority to make decisions that have minimized the impact of our training timeline. So, as of now, we're still on track for our deployment," Brig. Gen. David Manfredi said.

They will address that deployment more in a town hall on Vermont National Guard Facebook page tonight. It starts at 6 p.m. They will also answer other questions submitted by the public about the Guard.