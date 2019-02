State police are looking for whoever dismantled a guardrail.

VTrans reported the vandalism Friday, saying the guardrail near the intersection of Route 15 and Browns Trace Rd. had been taken down and replaced with jersey barriers.

The guardrail was installed last summer after construction. Police said not having it there puts the public at risk.

The incident is under investigation, and police want to hear from anyone who might know who took it down.