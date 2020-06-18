Gubernatorial forum held, addressed climate crisis, racial injustice

Vermont Democratic Candidates for Governor are making their pitch for the state's top job.

"We will lead the government to help support entrepreneurs in this transition," Rebecca Holcombe, Democrat for Governor, said.

"We have to put more into education and Rural Economic Development so people can live and work in their communities again," Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, Democrat for Governor, said.

"Affordable housing is a cornerstone of my platform," Democrat for Governor, Pat Winburn, said.

Democratic candidates running for Governor showing their difference and making their pitch to voters. David Zuckerman, Rebecca Holcombe, and Pat Winburn took questions from members of the Vermont Sierra Club at a virtual forum Wednesday night. They had two minutes per question to explain why they’re the best candidate to tackle the climate crisis.

“I’ve also been talking to leaders in New Hampshire and Maine about a New England Green New Deal so we can also work together on energy policies to make sure a small state like Vermont gains a louder voice in the process," Zuckerman said.

They also spoke about racial injustice.

"We also need to focus on strengthening safety nets and opportunity and good wages so Vermonters and especially those who have been marginalized can be free of those privations of poverty and lack of opportunity," Holcombe said.

They also discussed the need for housing and homelessness.

"Solar panel tiny house communities have been a success in other countries. Scandinavia for example. And I’m currently looking at these models for Vermont’s homeless population," Winburn said.

